Video of African kid beautifully playing makeshift drums goes viral with over 43 million views. Watch

Published on Dec 15, 2022 06:30 PM IST

The viral video that captures an African kid beautifully playing makeshift drums in Cameroon was posted on Instagram.

The image shows African kid playing makeshift drums beautifully. (Instagram/@james_tang_123)
ByArfa Javaid

A video of a kid from a rural area of Africa's Cameroon is going viral on social media platforms, and the reason will uncover once you watch the video. In it, one can see a little boy beautifully playing makeshift drums made with scrap materials and empty vessels held upside down. And netizens' are super impressed with the kid's drum-playing skills and are giving him thunderous rounds of applause.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user who goes by Zijan Tang. The user recorded the video a few years back when he went with his friend on a trip to this rural area in Cameroon, Africa.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on November 5 on Instagram, the video has collected more than 43.8 million views and over 3 million likes. Many even appreciated the boy's talent and his makeshift drums.

"Talent needs opportunity," shared an individual. "He created music instruments to make his own music," posted another. "So much talent in this world goes unnoticed!!" commented a third. "This kid is going to be a successful drummer. Feel it, see it, believe it...," wrote a fourth. "Superb," expressed a fifth with a heart emoticon.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

