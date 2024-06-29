Video of Canadian toddler singing about his love for butter chicken wins hearts. Watch

A Canadian toddler who went to sleep singing about his favourite dish - butter chicken - was rewarded for his hard work with a serving of the popular Indian preparation for dinner the next day. A video of the toddler, shared by his entrepreneur mom, is currently winning hearts on social media. A video of a toddler singing about butter chicken is winning hearts.(Instagram/@unbrelievable)

Entrepreneur Breanna Hughes shared a video of her two-year-old son, Hayes, singing about butter chicken while tossing and turning in his crib. “Butter chicken. Yum. Yum.. it’s so yummy. Butter chicken. I love butter, I love butter chicken,” croons the toddler in the video which has touched 4 million views on Instagram.

“My two year old serenaded himself to sleep by singing about… butter chicken,” Hughes wrote on Instagram, sharing nannycam footage of the two-year-old singing.

Take a look at her video below:

The clip of Hayes singing delighted millions across the world.

“I’m a 477 month old and I sing about butter chicken to myself before I sleep every night. Totally normal behavior,” joked one Instagram user.

“You must play this at his wedding and serve........butter chicken,” another suggested.

“Somebody better make this baby some butter chicken,” a third commenter wrote.

Hughes, co-founder of fertility supplements brand Bird&Be, said that her entire family is “huge fans of Indian food and culture.”

The next day, Hayes received a bowl of butter chicken for dinner, along with some naan. “Had to give Hayes some butter chicken tonight to celebrate over 200,000 views on his butter chicken video!” his mom wrote on Instagram.

In the comments section, several people spoke of their love for butter chicken.

“We're an expat family living in India and when our son was about this age he was obsessed with butter chicken too. We took him to Daryaganj , which is the restaurant that invented it. He was so happy loudly stating how much he loved butter chicken the man who created the original recipe came over and took a few pictures with us. Even gave me a few tips and tricks to make the perfect butter chicken at home. To this day, over a decade later it's still my son's favourite food,” one woman recalled.