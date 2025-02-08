Video of Sanidhi Singh bonding with dad Parvesh Singh is viral: ‘Aap dance bhi karte ho?’

In a fiercely contested electoral battle, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma emerged victorious against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the high-profile New Delhi constituency. The win marks a significant shift in the capital’s political landscape. Parvesh Verma's daughter Sanidhi Singh was surprised to learn he danced at a festival.(Instagram/parveshsahibsingh)

As Verma celebrated his victory, an old video of him bonding with his daughter, Sanidhi Singh, resurfaced on social media, quickly going viral.

Verma’s candid moment with daughter resurfaces online

The video, originally shared on January 20, shows Verma strolling on a street with Sanidhi Singh, his daughter and a Columbia University alumnus. During their conversation, Verma reminisces about his visit to the Uttarayani Fair, a traditional Uttarakhandi festival, where he participated in the local celebrations.

He tells Sanidhi that he even danced at the festival, prompting a surprised reaction from her. She laughs and asks, "Aap dance bhi karte ho?" (Do you dance too?). The clip then cuts to an earlier moment from the festival, showing Verma dancing with locals, a sight that social media viewers found both endearing and unexpected.

Watch the clip here:

Sanidhi and Trisha Verma react to father’s victory

Following Verma’s historic win, his daughter Sanidhi shared her excitement while speaking to news agency ANI.

“We are all very happy. I thank the people of New Delhi for giving us a chance to serve them for the next five years. We have always accepted the roles entrusted to him by the party, and this time too, we will do so happily,” she said.

Verma’s other daughter, Trisha, also expressed gratitude to voters, while taking a dig at AAP’s governance.

“We thank the people of New Delhi for their support. The people of Delhi will never repeat the mistake of giving a second chance to someone who governs by telling lies. We always knew there would be a clear-cut victory—we were just waiting for the right time. This time, the people of Delhi did not let lies win,” she remarked.

BJP takes the lead in Delhi

As per the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 5:00 pm, the BJP is leading in 48 seats, while AAP is ahead in 22 seats. The majority mark in the national capital is 36.

Who is Parvesh Verma?

Born on 7 November 1977, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma comes from a politically influential family. He completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later pursued higher education at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, followed by an MBA from the Fore School of Management.

Verma is the son of the late Sahib Singh Verma, a former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior BJP leader. His uncle, Azad Singh, was also a key figure in Delhi’s politics, serving as Mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contesting the 2013 assembly elections from Mundka on a BJP ticket.

His political journey began in 2013, when he defeated Congress leader Yoganand Shastri in Mehrauli. He later transitioned to national politics, winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from West Delhi, and retained the seat in 2019 with a record-breaking margin of 578,486 votes over Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra.

A former member of the Standing Committee on Urban Development and the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of MPs, Verma did not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, instead shifting focus back to state politics.