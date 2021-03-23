Video shows people and animals stuck in a sticky spot. Laughs guaranteed

Sometimes there comes a situation where one finds themselves stuck badly. And this is just not restricted to people also. This video featuring several humans as well as animals getting stuck in the most common places is a total giggle fest. We bet that you won’t be able to stop laughing after watching the whole video.

The video, which includes several small clips, starts with the shot of a man weirdly stuck with the stairs. It then goes on to show another man whose head is stuck tightly inside a child’s toy. And that’s not all, the video also shows a cat stuck head first in a dustbin and also a fluffy racoon trying to find it’s way out of the house through a gap in the door.

Check out the hilarious clip





Did these hilarious incidents make you laugh?

