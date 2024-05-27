Video: Teen drives father’s BMW with a man on bonnet near Mumbai, case registered

Days after the Pune Porsche incident in which two IT professionals from Jabalpur were killed, another alarming incident has come to light. This time, it involves a teenager driving a car with a man lying on the bonnet. According to reports, the Kalyan Police has arrested the man who was involved in the stunt, and a case has been filed against the teenager and his father. A video capturing this incident has been doing the rounds on social media and raising concerns over the safety of the teenager, the man on the bonnet and other people on the road. Man lying on the bonnet of BMW driven by a teenager near Mumbai. (X/@BitmanRaj)

According to a report by NDTV, the 17-year-old boy was driving a BMW around the Shivaji Chowk area in Mumbai’s Kalyan on Saturday. He was accompanied by a 21-year-old man lying on the bonnet of the car.

The outlet further reported that the car is registered in the name of the teenager’s father, a government official.

“The case has been registered against the official for allowing his underage son to drive without a driving license,” NDTV quoted officials as saying.

The video, captured by locals, shows a white BMW pulling over to the side of the road with a man lying on its bonnet. As the video progresses, the man jumps off the bonnet and begins to walk slowly. The footage then transitions to show the car on a crowded road with the man lying on the bonnet and visibly enjoying the ride.

Watch the video here:

According to a report by Mint, the teenager, who was inspired by videos on social media, convinced his father to purchase a second-hand BMW that cost around ₹5 lakh.