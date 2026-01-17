Vidit Gujrathi says ‘no one cares’ as Delhi AQI remains very poor

Taking to X, Gujrathi shared his concern over the capital’s toxic air, writing, “We are slowly being poisoned and no one cares? Shouldn’t solving this be the top priority?” Alongside the post, he uploaded a screengrab of Delhi’s air quality dashboard, which showed the city’s Air Quality Index at a hazardous level of 598.

Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has drawn attention to Delhi’s worsening air quality, calling out the situation in a strongly worded social media post that quickly sparked debate and concern among users.

Online reactions pour in Gujrathi’s post soon drew a wave of responses from users, reflecting frustration, concern, and cynicism. One user wrote, “Sad to say, even a few areas of Bengaluru have over 200 in AQI.” Another responded bluntly, saying, “Solving what? There’s nothing. Just breathe.”

Others expressed pessimism about how long it might take to address the crisis. One comment read, “Bro, it will take minimum 3 to 4 years to solve this.” Another user added a grim observation, writing, “Breathing fresh air is basically a luxury vacation now.”

“How this is a health emergency?” one user asked. Another reaction stated, “Everyone knows it’s dangerous, but nothing seems to change year after year.” Echoing a familiar pattern, another wrote, “We complain every winter, then move on till the next one.”

Pollution levels remain alarming Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was logged at 376 at 9 am on Saturday. This marked a deterioration from the 24 hour average AQI of 354 recorded at 4 pm on Friday.

Authorities have warned that conditions may worsen in the coming days. The Air Quality Early Warning System bulletin issued on Saturday morning said, “The air quality is likely to be in the Severe category from Saturday to Sunday. The air quality is likely to be in the very poor category on Monday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category.”