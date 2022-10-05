Vietnamese food blogger's excitement to try pani puri is too relatable to miss

The devotion to pani puri is unmatched in India. No matter what name you call it—gol gappe, puchka, or patashe,—the meal can be found pretty much anywhere in the nation. While we love having this dish, many foreigners also enjoy this street food. In fact, those who travel to India make sure that take a bite of this flavourful snack. Recently, a Vietnamese food blogger reviewed this street snack, and his excitement is too relatable to miss.

In a video uploaded on Instagram by food blogger Quang Tran, you can see that he is sitting with a plate of pani puri in front of him. There are fried puris, spiced and mashed potatoes, and spicy, minty green water. He says that this is the most flavourful thing he has tried. He also shows his audience how to eat the snack. Tran first makes a small hole in the puri, fills it with spiced potatoes, and dips it in the mint water. Then, he repeats the process and tries it with tamarind water. The blogger describes this food as 'heaven.'

Take a look at the Vietnamese food blogger trying pani puris here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The video also has up to 20,000 likes and several comments. One person commented, "The best Mumbai Indian street food. Thank you for promoting it." Another person said, "Omg, my favorite food too! When mixing two water soups together and then dipping it, oh my god, it's amazing." Someone even added, "Damn, I have never tried, but it looks like heaven!" A fourth Instagram user said, "This is my all-time favourite. Mouth-watering."