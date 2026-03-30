'Vijaypat Singhania was papa to me': Nawaz Modi Singhania recalls bond with father-in-law

Vijaypat Singhania, Padma Bhushan awardee and former chairman of the Raymond Group, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday evening at the age of 87. He was cremated on Sunday at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. Among those present at his funeral procession was Gautam Singhania’s wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania, who remembered her father-in-law as a constant source of support and guidance. Vijaypat Singhania passed away in Mumbai on Saturday evening at the age of 87. (Instagram/@star.showcase)

“Vijaypat Singhania was papa to me. He was like a second father to me. When my own father was very unwell and could no longer be there for me, my father-in-law stood by me like a rock,” Nawaz Modi Singhania told reporters.

Calling him “one of the greatest men” she had known, she said, “He was my second father, guiding me, advising me, supporting me, providing for me. At the highest, he was a gem of a human being. I will miss him very, very dearly.”

“He’s given me a lot, he’s been there for me big time and I am ever grateful to have had him in my life,” she added.