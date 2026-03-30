'Vijaypat Singhania was papa to me': Nawaz Modi Singhania recalls bond with father-in-law
Nawaz Modi Singhania remembered her father-in-law, Vijaypat Singhania, as a constant source of support and guidance.
Vijaypat Singhania, Padma Bhushan awardee and former chairman of the Raymond Group, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday evening at the age of 87. He was cremated on Sunday at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. Among those present at his funeral procession was Gautam Singhania’s wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania, who remembered her father-in-law as a constant source of support and guidance.
“Vijaypat Singhania was papa to me. He was like a second father to me. When my own father was very unwell and could no longer be there for me, my father-in-law stood by me like a rock,” Nawaz Modi Singhania told reporters.
Calling him “one of the greatest men” she had known, she said, “He was my second father, guiding me, advising me, supporting me, providing for me. At the highest, he was a gem of a human being. I will miss him very, very dearly.”
“He’s given me a lot, he’s been there for me big time and I am ever grateful to have had him in my life,” she added.
Nawaz Modi Singhania further said that her father-in-law had not been keeping well since October last year and had been in and out of hospital. “We took care of him constantly,” she said, referring to herself and her sister-in-law, Shephali.
Vijaypat Singhania’s legacy
Vijaypat Singhania was widely remembered as a visionary industrialist, philanthropist and inspiring personality whose influence extended across business, aviation and public life. He led the Raymond Group as chairman from 1980 to 2000. After stepping down, he handed over the reins to Gautam Singhania and transferred his entire 37% stake in the company to him.
Beyond business, Singhania was also a noted aviator. He held a world record for the highest altitude achieved in a hot air balloon and logged over 5,000 flying hours. In recognition of his contribution to aviation, the Indian Air Force conferred on him the honorary rank of Air Commodore in 1994.
In 2006, he was appointed Sheriff of Mumbai, adding another chapter to a life marked by achievements across business, aviation and public service. In recent years, however, Singhania’s public appearances had become infrequent.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More