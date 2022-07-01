‘Vintage’ Burger King restaurant found behind a wall at a Delaware mall. Watch

A “vintage” Burger King restaurant in “fully intact” condition was recently discovered behind a wall of a mall in Delaware. The post about the place has now intrigued people and prompted a chatter online. There is a chance that the videos and the images of the old eatery will surprise you too.

Twitter user who goes by @RealJezebelley recently posted a picture of the place. “A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022,” they wrote and tweeted the image. The picture shows a portion of the shop with rows of tables and seats. At one corner, one can also see some fake greenery.

A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J — Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated over 1.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many also re-shared the post with their own caption. Just like this Twitter user who re-shared the pic and wrote, “If you find a fully intact space lit and decorated like this behind a wall in a mall where it shouldn't be, you take your picture and you leave before you find yourself in an independently distributed found footage horror movie. ”

Another person replied to the tweet and shared that back in 2019, they used the space as a storage room. They also posted a video showing the restaurant. At one point in the clip, they also called the place ‘terrifying.’

The New Castle County, where the mall is located in Delaware, also took to their official Facebook page to share a live video showcasing the various corners of the restaurant.

The video prompted people to post various comments. “I hope this place doesn’t get torn down but gets restored into a newer burger place. It’s amazing to see the way it is and still in great condition,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow I’ve been there so many times, can’t believe it’s been behind that wall all these years!” shared another. “I worked there when it first opened in 1985!” claimed a third.

