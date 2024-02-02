 Constipation hack involving oranges and spices makes people say ‘No, thank you’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Viral constipation hack involving oranges and spices makes people say ‘No, thank you’

Viral constipation hack involving oranges and spices makes people say ‘No, thank you’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 02, 2024 10:41 AM IST

A video shared on Instagram of a constipation hack involving orange, cinnamon and pepper has left people surprised. The clip has gone viral.

When it comes to tackling constipation, people concoct all sorts of remedies for a quick fix. From trying laxatives to eating food rich in fibre to gulping down coffee, the quest for relief knows no bounds. However, have you ever heard about oranges being one of the remedies? An Instagram user came up with a ‘viral constipation hack’ involving this fruit and claimed it ‘works every time’. A video of the hack has left people surprised and somewhat horrified.

The image shows a woman eating an orange slice covered in cinnamon and pepper to cure constipation. (Instagram/@lilsipper)
The image shows a woman eating an orange slice covered in cinnamon and pepper to cure constipation. (Instagram/@lilsipper)

Instagram user Bethany shared this video and wrote, “CONSTIPATED? Do this. Works every time”. In the next few lines, she posted how to prepare the orange slices before eating them.

As per Bethany, one needs to ‘coat each slice with cinnamon and cayenne pepper generously’ and then eat it - without removing the rind. Then, they need to wait for 5 to 10 minutes and the ‘rest is history’. She also explained the nutritional values of the ingredients along with a note on why this hack works.

Take a look at this video of the constipation hack:

The video was shared back in December and since then, has gone viral with over 23 million views. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this hack?

“Would rather eat salad for a week,” posted an Instagram user. “Yeah, I’ll just have to take your word on that. That looks positively awful to do,” commented another. “I’ve tried that three times without any success. At least it tastes good,” shared a third. “Coffee works instantly,” expressed a fourth. “How do you get the bitter peel down,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you ever try this hack?

