Viral cricket fan Faryal Waqar, Pakistan’s ‘Deepika Padukone’, backs India for semi-final win

Faryal Waqar, a Pakistani cricket fan who went viral after the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match, has said she plans to support Team India in the upcoming semi final against Australia. Waqar was dubbed Pakistan’s Deepika Padukone for her stunning resemblance to the Bollywood actress. She also drew comparisons with Kriti Sanon and Preity Zinta after her post-match interviews went viral following Pakistan’s loss. Pakistani cricket fan Faryal Waqar has been dubbed Pakistan's Deepika Padukone.(Instagram/@_faryalwaqar)

According to India Today, Faryal Waqar was born in Saudi Arabia and is currently working at a university in Dubai. She traces her roots to Pakistan - the country she supported during the India vs Pakistan match last Sunday.

Waqar also attended the India vs New Zealand match this Sunday, where she spread the message of unity by painting the flag of Pakistan on one cheek and the Indian tricolour on the other.

India and Pakistan: a lot in common

After the India vs New Zealand match, which India won by 44 runs, Waqar was full of praise for the winning side. She also spoke about supporting India and the similarities between India and Pakistan.

“I feel there are so many similarities between India and Pakistan. Our food, our culture, the kind of music we listen to, our skin colour… I do think there is a lot of love between our people, especially here in Dubai,” the cricket fan told GEO News’ Murtaza Ali Shah after the match.

“In Dubai, we all live together. We go to work, where Indians meet Pakistanis and Pakistanis meet Indians. So I feel like this is the perfect neutral ground and this is how I feel sports should also be taken.

“To increase one thing, it is not necessary to lower the other. If your team plays well, you win. You have all rights to brag. But don't bring someone else down while trying to lift yourself up,” she said.

Waqar was full of praise for the Indian side - both the players and the audience.

“The match was insane. It was so good. After the first inning I thought India would have a difficult time - but the way that they bowled was so good. It was amazing, what a great game,” she said.

Asked to predict the outcome of the upcoming semi final between India and Australia, the Pakistani cricket fan predicted a win for Team India.

“India vs Australia matches are always historical. I think it will be a strong match, and I was hoping India would win today so India can face Australia.

“Let’s see what happens in the semi final. It’s happening next Sunday so I will definitely be here and probably supporting India again,” she said with a laugh.