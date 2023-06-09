Home / Trending / Viral optical illusion: Can you stop this image from moving?

Viral optical illusion: Can you stop this image from moving?

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 09, 2023 08:17 PM IST

This image seems to be moving, however there is a way to make it stop. Are you up for the challenge?

Are you someone who enjoys working your mind and solving puzzles? The internet is full of optical illusions and puzzles that will leave you scratching your head. And if you are also interested in solving things and unlocking your inner sherlock, we have a mind-boggling puzzle for you.

Optical illusion.(Reddit)
Optical illusion.(Reddit)

Also Read: Optical illusion challenge: Can you find the black dot in this viral picture?

In an optical illusion that is going viral on social media, you can see an image that seems to be in motion. However, there is a trick to stop the motion in the image. Will you be able to do it?

Take a look at the optical illusion here:

Optical illusion that looks like it’s moving (but there’s a trick to make it stop)
by u/EndersGame_Reviewer in opticalillusions

This post was just a day ago on Reddit by user u/EndersGame_Reviewer. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. Many have also shared comments on the post. If you aren’t able to tell how to stop the motion in this image, allow us to help you. All you have to do is look at the center of the optical illusion and you’ll sense that the image has stopped. Easy isn’t it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
optical illusion it's viral reddit + 1 more
optical illusion it's viral reddit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out