Viral picture shows Titanic in comparison to modern cruise, netizens are stunned

We all have heard the tale of RMS Titanic, and even the popular film is ingrained in our minds. While there are many stories of passengers and their survival stories on the ship, many recognise the passenger liner for its massive height. While it was indeed modern for its time, have you ever wondered what the Titanic would look like in front of today's ships?

Well, if you are curious to know, a recent photo shows that. In a photo shared by Reddit user @Mr_R0mpers you can see a modern cruise ship and the RMS titanic being compared. The image depicts the original Titanic ship, with a modern cruise ship. One can see a noticeable difference between the height and size of both.

Take a look at the image below:

This image was shared just a few hours back on Reddit. Since being shared, it has been liked 1500 times and has several comments as well. One person in the Reddit comments wrote, "I know there's perfectly sound logic and science behind it, but I still refuse to believe that those behemoths can safely stay afloat. It's terrifying to me." Another user said, "Reminds me of when the Queen Mary came to Manhattan. Amazing seeing how small it was when docked next to Royal Caribbean's "Monstrosity of the Seas." A third person said, "Modern cruise ships are basically floating cities."