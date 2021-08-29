Viral video captures ‘sneaky culprit’ responsible for items vanishing from camp

A video shared on Australia Zoo showcasing Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell unveiling the mystery behind the missing items from a camp at Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve has left people giggling. There is a possibility that the video will have the same effect on you too.

“Chandler introduces a cheeky little bird | Irwin Family Adventures. On the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, Chandler finally solves the mystery of the items vanishing from camp - wait until you meet the sneaky culprit!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show Powell saying “So after many years of camping at camp Coolibah for Croc Trip, we noticed all these little things starting to go missing. After a bit of investigation, we found our culprit.” The video then shows the ‘mastermind’ behind the incidents.

Take a look at the video to find out about the culprit:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 95,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated different comments.

“His house is pretty impressive,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is truly wholesome content,” expressed another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

