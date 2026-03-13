Viral video: Man buys fuel in a plastic water jar at crowded Tamil Nadu petrol pump

A video of a man buying fuel in a big plastic water jar has surfaced on social media. Captured at a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu, the video has prompted social media users to ask if buying such a huge amount of fuel is even “legal” in India. The video was shared amid the rumours of fuel shortages linked to tensions in West Asia. A man filling a water jar with fuel. (Screengrab (X))

The video was initially shared on a YouTube channel dedicated to Villupuram, a city in Tamil Nadu, but was later reshared across several social media platforms.. The video shows a man sitting on a bike, holding a huge plastic water can. Another person, presumably an employee of the petrol pump, is filling the jar with fuel.

As soon as his bottle is filled, another man approaches the man in uniform to get his 2-litre plastic bottle filled. The video captures people crowding the petrol pump.

The clip has sparked serious concerns among social media users about people giving in to panic and hoarding fuel.