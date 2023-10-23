Viral Video: Man rides Mumbai Metro with his cycle, netizens find it ‘cool’

A man residing in Mumbai decided to travel on the city’s metro with his cycle. What’s more, he documented this ‘unique adventure’ on video and shared it on social media. Expectedly, the clip went viral, with many finding it ‘cool’. Man takes his bicycle inside Mumbai Metro. (Instagram/@theharshitanurag)

“Cycling through the bustling streets of Mumbai and combining it with a ride on the metro is an exhilarating experience! Navigating the city’s traffic and then seamlessly transitioning to the Metro stations with your bike is a unique adventure. You get to explore different parts of the city, soak in the local culture, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. It’s a perfect blend of urban exploration and fitness,” wrote Harshit Anurag while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Anurag buying a metro ticket from the station’s counter and later taking his cycle to the platform through an escalator. After the metro arrives, he boards it with his cycle and parks it at the dedicated stand. Anurag then sits on a foldable seat beside it. Upon reaching his destination, he deboards the metro and pedals his bicycle on the platform. Anurag informed that the cycle-carrying service is available on the yellow line of the Mumbai Metro.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has received scores of comments from netizens.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this viral video:

“Bro is literally transporting a transporting vehicle into a transporting vehicle for transport,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Bro was serious about using this metro feature.”

“Actually taking it from the escalator is not allowed, you have to use the lift. Station and lift is designed accordingly for ease of carrying cycle,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “This is cool.”

“I wanted to see this being used, I saw it now. Slay,” expressed a fifth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON