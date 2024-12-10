Viral video: Monkey learns to walk on two legs after losing a limb: ‘He’s running like a human’

Motivation can come from anywhere, and if you are looking for something that will inspire you, here is a monkey that might give you just the courage you need to face whatever difficulties you’re going through. A viral video on the internet shows what this monkey did after losing one of its limbs. A video of a monkey walking with two legs has left people smiling (representational image). (Unsplash/patrick_beznoska)

“The images are from a natural life park abroad. A monkey that lost an arm learned to walk on two legs,” reads a post on X. The video shared along captures the primate’s behaviour.

The 19-second-long video shows the monkey climbing down a case of stairs while walking, just like a human. Suddenly, he notices something, changes its course and starts running back.

What makes the video even more endearing to watch is how the primate slows down after noticing two scared people on its running path. Once the monkey crosses them, he continues running.

Take a look at the viral video:

How did social media react?

The video, since being shared, has gone viral with millions of views. Though HT.com cannot independently verify where or when the video was captured, social media users are absolutely amazed to see the primate’s behavior.

An individual wrote, “He is running like a human.” Another added, “He runs faster than me.” A third joined, “He was able to do that because no one had told him that he could not do it. Nor did he himself believe that he could not do it.”

A fourth joked, “He just realized he forgot to turn off the oven. A fifth expressed, “If I may use these 3 phrases in the monkeys' context, if life serves me lemons I'll make lemonade and pressure can turn coal into diamonds, and where there's a will there's a way.”

What are your thoughts on this video of a monkey walking on two legs like a human?