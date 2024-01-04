Viral Video: Netizens applaud as passengers evacuate burning Japan plane without chaos

A heart-stopping video of passengers evacuating a burning flight in Japan has gone viral on social media. It captures them listening to the crew for instructions calmly to get out of the aircraft engulfed in flames - all this, without creating panic or chaos. The image shows how passengers in a burning plane remain calm during evacuation. (Screengrab)

Several netizens are taking to varied social media platforms to share the video. Just like this X user who goes by @AFlyGuyTravels. “How to survive a plane crash. Passengers on a Japan Airlines flight today were moments away from death, but this is what they did correctly to stay alive!” the X user wrote alongside the video.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About the Japan plane fire incident:

On January 2, a Japan Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport after a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft. Five people aboard the Coast Guard plane were killed in the accident. All of the 379 passengers and crew on board the commercial flight had a miraculous escape.

The X video opens to show the inside of the plane filled with smoke. As the clip progresses, it shows the passengers evacuating the aircraft in an orderly manner. It also shows them running away from the burning plane and helping others as well.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 7.7 lakh views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

How did X users react to this evacuation video?

“This is why I study the safety card, listen to the safety briefing and count the rows between me and exist behind and in front of me,” wrote an X user. “Japanese culture means that everyone behaved and did exactly what they were meant to do,” added another. “What a brilliant outcome. Well done Japan Airlines and all the cool-headed passengers!” expressed a third.