Viral video of a person finely chopping onion is oddly satisfying to watch

The viral video of a person finely chopping onion was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the video, shows a person chopping a onion.(Reddit/@tobago_88)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:46 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you a regular user of Reddit? Then you may be aware of the sub-reddit called oddly satisfying. It is filled with such videos that are absolutely mesmerising and incredible to watch. Case in point, this video of a person chopping an onion.

The video is shared on Reddit with a simple caption. “How this onion turns into the consistency of rice,” it reads. The video opens to show a half onion sitting on a chopping board. Within moments, a person uses a knife to chop the onion into fine pieces. It is the precision with which the person completes the task that has now left people amazed and amused.

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gone super viral. Till now, the share has gathered more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I want those skills (and a sharp knife)!” wrote a Reddit user. “This video made me cry,” joked another. “I cut my finger just watching this video,” posted a third. “My eyes are burning and watering just watching this video,” commented a fourth. Many commented about how the sharp knife helped the person in chopping the onion into tiny bits.

What are your thoughts on the video?

