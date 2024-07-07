Viral video of girl posing for Aadhaar card delights the internet: 'Adorable and innocent'

A heartwarming video has been making its rounds on social media, leaving a trail of smiles in its wake. This delightful clip features an endearing young girl as she strikes a pose for her Aadhaar card photo. The video, posted by the Instagram account @gungun_and_mom, has captured the hearts of countless internet users with its charming display of innocence and joy. Snapshot of the girl posing for her Aadhaar card picture.

"Aadhaar photoshoot gone wrong," wrote @gungun_and_mom as she shared the video. The video shows the girl donning a pink-coloured dress with two ponytails. As she is standing on a chair for her photo to get clicked, she can't stop moving and posing for it. The person in charge of clicking the pictures also tries to capture the attention of the girl, so she stops moving. (Also Read: Heidi Klum hits golden buzzer for 9-year-old Indian-origin sensation on America's Got Talent)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on June 28. Since being posted, it has gained more than 18.3 million views, and they are only increasing. The share also has close to one million likes. Many people thought that the girl's posing was too adorable.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Always save and protect her from all evil eyes in this world, God. She's such a very cute little munchkin."

Another Instagram user said, "She will be the first one to get the most beautiful picture on an Aadhaar card compared to the whole population of India."

"My daughter was also doing this during the Aadhaar card photo shoot," commented Instagram user Manjeet Gill.

"Gungun is trying her best to make her Aadhaar photo look pretty," added someone else.

Instagram user Twinkle shared, "She is determined that her picture should be captured perfectly, not like another Aadhaar card."

Many other internet users commented using heart emojis. A few others also said how "adorable" and "innocent" the girl is.