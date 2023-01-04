Viral video shows how social media can be misleading, netizens agree. Watch

We have often heard people saying that social media can be misleading. Not only that, but at times, many people have even tried to prove that the things we generally see online are not real. Recently, entrepreneur Tansu Yeğen shared another video on his Twitter that shows something similar.

In the video, you can see a little boy standing far away from a water container and throwing stones into the container. As he throws the stones, each one of them lands perfectly inside the container. However, when the camera zooms out, you can see another young boy sitting right next to the water container and putting the stones in it. The camera angle at the beginning of the video gives an illusion that the boy at a distance is perfectly throwing stones. However, the video is misleading.

The post's caption read, "Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent."

Take a look at the video below:

Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent😊 pic.twitter.com/Lv9ivtMeOg — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 1, 2023

This video was shared on January 1. Since being shared, it has been viewed 4.3 million times and has had several likes and comments.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments added, "Before it zoomed out, I just knew it would be someone off-camera dropping them in." Another person said, "That is perfectly accurate. Social media may mislead not only talent but also bent humans' views on any aspect of visual reality. " A third person added, "These two have a future in movie production. I hope their vision is fun and beautiful because they clearly can do it."