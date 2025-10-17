Virat Kohli leaves young fan overjoyed as boy runs across field after getting autograph. Watch

Virat Kohli, one of the most admired figures in world cricket, continues to inspire fans across generations. For one young supporter, that admiration turned into an unforgettable moment when he met his hero in Perth ahead of the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia. A young fan’s ecstatic reaction after receiving Virat Kohli’s autograph in Perth went viral.(X)

A video that has since gone viral shows the child running gleefully across the field moments after receiving Kohli’s autograph, overwhelmed with happiness. The clip was shared on X with the caption, “The happiness of a kid after getting Virat Kohli’s autograph.”

Check out the clip here:

Kohli returns to international action

The Indian team left for their white-ball tour of Australia on Wednesday, with the series set to begin on 19 October. Kohli, who had recently returned to India after four months, landed in Delhi earlier this week. Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the star batsman spent some time in London with his family, where he resumed training after a short break.

It is understood that his mandatory pre-season fitness assessment, conducted under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), also took place during his stay in the United Kingdom.

Kohli and Rohit set for comeback

The upcoming series will see the much-awaited return of both Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. The duo had stepped away from Test cricket in May and last represented India during the triumphant Champions Trophy campaign eight months ago.

The first ODI will be played in Perth on 19 October, followed by the second and third matches on 23 and 25 October respectively. The ODI series will then pave the way for a five-match T20 International series, scheduled between 29 October and 8 November.