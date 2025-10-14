‘The GOAT has arrived’: Fans celebrate Virat Kohli’s return to India ahead of Australia tour

India’s cricket icon Virat Kohli made a much-anticipated return to the country on Tuesday, marking his first public appearance in months. The former India captain was spotted at New Delhi airport, just days before the national team’s departure for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Kohli, dressed casually, made a quick exit from the terminal and avoided fan selfies as he headed straight to his car to join the Indian contingent. Virat Kohli’s return to India before the Australia tour thrilled fans, who flooded social media with excitement.(BCCI)

His arrival instantly became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), with fans flooding the platform with excitement. “The GOAT is here!” one user exclaimed, while another posted, “The GOAT Virat Kohli has arrived in India ahead of the India vs Australia ODI series.” A third user added, “Virat Kohli is coming to rule in ODIs,” as others chimed in with messages like “The GOAT Virat Kohli” and “Welcome back, King.”

Four-month break after historic IPL win

Kohli had been in London for the past four months with his wife Anushka Sharma and their two children, following the conclusion of the IPL 2025 season. His return follows a rare break from international cricket after he led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first-ever IPL title earlier this year. Having announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, Kohli was absent from India’s summer tour of England.

According to reports from PTI, the Indian team will travel to Australia in two groups on October 15, depending on flight arrangements. A BCCI official mentioned that one group will leave in the morning and the other in the evening, based on the availability of business-class seats. The squad will first land in Perth, where the opening ODI against Australia is scheduled for October 19.

Crucial return amid speculation

The ODI series will mark Kohli’s return to international cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy earlier this year. His comeback comes at a crucial juncture, amid speculation about his long-term plans in the sport.