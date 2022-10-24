Virat Kohli 'mouths' Main Nahi Toh Kaun rap in this viral video shared by BeYouNick. Internet reacts

India won their opening ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan by four wickets. The unlikely win was possible due to Virat Kohli's majestic knock against Pakistan in Group 2, Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. As Virat Kohli led the Indian side to victory in the nail-biting match, a video of him 'mouthing' Main Nahi Toh Kaun rap is going crazy viral on social media. And netizens couldn't resist resharing it besides dropping exciting comments.

"Thank You @virat.kohli," wrote content creator BeYouNick while sharing the video on his Instagram handle with the caption #indiavspakistan. In it, one can see how perfectly the Main Nahi Toh Kaun rap by Srushti Tawde is in sync with Virat Kohli's reactions. It appears as if Virat Kohli is 'mouthing' the viral rap. For those unaware, the viral Main Nahi Toh Kaun rap was performed by Srushti Tawde on Hustle 2.0, an MTV rap reality show judged by Badshah.

Watch the viral video shared by BeYouNick below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the video has received more than 1.6 million views and counting. Many also posted their thoughts in the comments.

"Ohh bhai," commented rapper MC Square with several emoticons. "Best," wrote another. "Epic," posted a third. "How! Just How do you get these thoughts?!" shared a fourth. "Goat Kohli supremacy," expressed a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON