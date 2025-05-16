Virat Kohli’s hawk-eyed fans claim he was seen using a ‘Jaap counting machine’

Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, shocking his fans worldwide. Amid this, a video of his has created a buzz among his fans. Some online sleuths claimed that in the video, he is seen using a “Jaap counting machine.” Virat Kohli's video, where people are saying he was seen using a ‘Jaap counting machine’, has gone viral. (HT_PRINT)

“Virat holding a Jaap counting machine in his hand is the cutest thing you'll see,” reads a caption posted along with the video on an X profile. The clip captures Kohli getting down from a car while carrying a bag in one hand and a small device in the other.

People have speculated that it is a “Jaap counting machine”. It is a device fitted with a button and a screen that helps individuals to keep track of their chants, affirmations, or prayers.

Take a look at the video:

The video had prompted a flurry of responses on social media. While some praised Kohli, others wondered if his life was taking a more spiritual turn with his retirement from test cricket. However, some questioned the video.

An individual wrote, “Virat bhai, where did you come, leaving cricket?” Another added, “Cricket chhod ke baba banega pakka.” A third remarked, “What is cute in this?” A fourth posted, “Pura different insaan ban gye”.

Virat Kohli’s retirement announcement:

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli announced on social media.