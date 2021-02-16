Virat Kohli’s hilarious expression during Chennai Test brings meme storm on Twitter
Team India’s stunning win against England in the four-match Test series is being celebrated by fans. Thanks to some great performances, the Indian cricket team has managed to level the series by winning the second Test in Chennai. Twitter is flooded with wonderful posts to celebrate this massive victory. However, among the posts are also memes that are leaving many laughing out loud. Many of these are memes are based on a picture of Virat Kohli that's going viral. His expression in the pic has given an opportunity to mischievous tweeple to share some funny situations that match hilariously with the picture. Chances are, these memes will have you laughing out loud as well.
Here are some of the funniest memes posted by tweeple:
You probably have the same expression right now if you remember the scene mentioned here:
The most dreaded answer to, “aaj khaane mein kya bana hai?”
The one that’ll hit you right in the feels
And maybe make you wonder about this
And this…
Don’t we all have those ‘this can’t go on Facebook’ videos
Been there done that, right?
And finally…
Did these memes leave you laughing out loud as well? Which one made you giggle the most?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli’s hilarious expression during Chennai Test brings meme storm on Twit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fluffy doggo has a pawsitive message for his frens. Clip may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robots deployed to boost Kenya's COVID-19 fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall drapes Athens in white blanket. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden receives sweetest gift from grandkids in honor of President's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple leaves $2000 tip for restaurant servers due to this very special reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turnip the tortoise ‘dances’ during shower. Seen the cute video yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Derpy doggo gets spooked by peekaboo toy. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysians in Singapore host stranded students to celebrate Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two endangered golden-cheeked gibbons find new home at Sarajevo zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hotel turns to robot hospitality amid pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently-abled kid’s daily dance routine before school is a lesson on self-lo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Larry the cat completes 10 years as UK's chief mouser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army dogs deployed to demonstrate capability to detect Covid-19. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox