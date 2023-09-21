Visitors need to squeeze through nude models to enter this art exhibition

Visitors at the Royal Academy of Arts will experience an unconventional entrance to an art exhibition, as they would have to squeeze through two nude models. This unusual installation is part of Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović's exhibition, which will be live from September 23, and will go on till New Year. Marina Abramović during one of her art exhibitions. (Royal Academy of Arts )

The Royal Academy's head of exhibitions Andrea Tarsia told BBC, “Entering between the two naked performers forces those with tickets into a confrontation between nakedness, and the gender, the sexuality, the desire.”

As per Royal Academy, the performance where a naked man and woman will be at the entrance is called 'Imponderabilia.' For those who are uncomfortable entering the exhibition in between nude models, there is a separate entrance as well. (Also Read: Serbian performance artist, Marina Abramovic, wins Spain's prestigious art prize)

Other performances at the exhibition include 'Nude with Skeleton,' in which a naked artist will be lying on the ground for hours with a skeleton on top of her, and 'Luminosity,' in which a naked woman is pinned to the wall in a crucifix stance. Another one of the prominent artworks by Marina Abramović- 'The house with the ocean view' will also be featured in the exhibition.

From September 23, 2023, through January 1, 2024, the exhibition will be on display, and the price for the tickets will range from £25-27. Moments from the artist's 50-year career are featured in the exhibition through sculpture, video, installation, and performance.

More about Marina Abramović:

According to the Royal Academy, Abramović has mastered the art of visual performance. Her topic and medium have always been the human body. In her pursuit of emotional and spiritual development, she has endured pain, tiredness, and danger while pushing her physical and mental limitations via works that ritualise commonplace activities.

