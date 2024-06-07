Vlogger fails to recognise Yuvraj Singh in NYC, says ‘apparently he is very famous in India’

A video of a vlogger failing to recognise Yuvraj Singh has gone crazy viral on Instagram. In the video, the legendary cricketer is seen interacting with fans in NYC streets. The content creator posted the video of the cricketer and asked if anyone knew who he was. Fans flocked to the comments section to answer the vlogger's question and how. The image shows Yuvraj Singh in NYC, surrounded by fans. The screengrab is taken from a video shared by a vlogger. (Instagram/@nyc_food_and_drinks)

Yi Wang, who runs an Instagram page called nyc_food_and_drinks, shared the video of Yuvraj Singh and wrote, “POV: NYC celebrity encounter”. The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Can someone tell me who this is? Apparently very famous in India?” The video shows Yuvraj Singh surrounded by fans who are interacting with him and taking his video.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 10 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further gathered several likes and prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Father of the England cricket team,” joked an Instagram user.

“A real Indian warrior who defeated cancer,” posted another.

“Yuvraj Singh, a famous Indian all-rounder, won many prestigious tournaments/matches. He is the T20 World Cup ambassador to promote cricket in the USA,” expressed a third.

“We Indians respect him very much for his contribution to cricket,” wrote a fourth.

Son of former India player Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh is famous for his illustrious cricket career spanning over decades. He first became a nationwide name after making big waves during the Under-19 World Cup in 2000. Since then, he has been a part of and was instrumental in winning various matches for India.