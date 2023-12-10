‘Wait, What?’: People react to school’s ‘parent orientation fee’ for KG students

The pic highlights the one-time orientation fee payable at the time of admission. (Instagram/@GaurangBhardwa1)

A picture of a school’s fee structure for the 2024-25 nursery and Junior KG batch has triggered widespread discussion. Wondering why? Well, the school reportedly charges parents an ‘orientation fee’ for their nursery and LKG students.

“Now I understand why my father sent me to a government school,” reads the caption written alongside the picture shared on X. The image shows the detailed breakdown of the nursery and Junior KG class fees for the 2024-25 batch. In addition to regular expenses such as admission fees, caution money, annual charges, tuition fees and development charges, the school charges an additional ₹8,400 as a one-time orientation fee.

The image also outlines the costs for admission, totalling Rs. 1,51,656, exclusive of the orientation fee due at the time of enrollment.

Take a look at the picture here:

The tweet was shared on December 7. It has since garnered over eight lakh views and more than five thousand likes. Many even retweeted the post and dropped comments.

Here’s what people have to say about this tweet:

“Engineering one year fee was less than this,” posted an individual.

Another asked, “What is the parent orientation charge?”

“I paid a total ₹ 1,95,000 for nursery admission. Including all. Transport, meal and donation,” claimed a third.

A fourth joined, “The fee of this school is more than my btech college fees.”

“Wait? What?” commented a fifth.