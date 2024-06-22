Waitresses at Indian restaurant in Switzerland wear salwar kameez, video goes viral

A video of women dressed in Indian attire waiting tables at a restaurant in Switzerland has been gaining popularity on Instagram. The video, which is melting the hearts of desis, shows the waitresses in vibrant salwar kameez. The image, taken from the video shared on Instagram, shows the Indian restaurant and its waitress. (Instagram/@soulmates_xpress)

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @soulmates_xpress - dedicated to an Indian couple who lives in Germany. “Who knew I’d find a slice of India in Switzerland that's more Indian than India itself? Stepping into Indian restaurants in most of Europe is like a cultural time machine – rich traditions and vibrant decor that sometimes out-Indian India!” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

“When Indian restaurants and waitresses in Switzerland are more Indian than in India,” reads the text inserted into the Instagram video.

The restaurant is packed, and the waitress is seen attending to the customers. When she caught herself being recorded, she smiled at the camera and nodded.

As the video proceeds, another waitress, too, can be seen wearing the salwar suit. The camera then pans to show the restaurant designed to give an Indian feel. A portrait of a Hindu goddess is also displayed on one of the walls of the restaurant.

Posted a week ago, this video received 11,900 thousand views. Additionally, it has received over 4,000 likes and numerous comments from Instagram users.

“Hahaha, more Indian than India,” said an Instagram user, Vipin Thakur.

Another Instagram user said, “We visited this restaurant 2 days ago and that waitress was the sweetest.”

“Omg. Not just simple suits. They are wearing dazzling uniforms. Owners must be good,” commented a third.

This, however, is not the first time foreigners are seen dressed in Indian attire. Last year, a video of a German woman sporting a blue-coloured saree, complete with a black blouse, bangles and earrings went viral on social media. The viral video showed the woman dancing to Falguni Pathak’s hit song Chudi.