Washington school bus driver stays calm despite being hit by flying metal while driving. Watch

A Washington state school bus driver is being praised for his bravery after being struck by a piece of flying metal while driving on the highway. Miraculously, all passengers onboard remained unharmed despite the shocking event. A Washington school bus driver maintained his cool after being hit by airborne metal.(X/@tecas2000)

According to a report by ABC13, the driver, Stewart O'Leary, was travelling at over 60 mph when a metal object tore through the windshield and hit him directly in the chest.

Watch the clip here:

Protecting his passengers

"I'm glad it was me, not them, any of my passengers," said O'Leary, who works for the Northshore School District.

The incident took place last Friday while he was transporting a high school girls' basketball team to a game.

"As soon as I heard the screams, I looked up to check on the driver," recalled North Creek High School JV Girls Basketball Coach Chris Pinder.

Two coaches sprang into action to assist O'Leary.

"I grabbed the wheel because he was holding his heart, his chest a little bit," said Calvin McHenry, Head Coach of the North Creek High School Girls Basketball team.

Emergency response and recovery

The quick-thinking coaches immediately called 911 and helped guide the bus to the shoulder of the road.

O'Leary, though injured, managed to remain calm. He even snapped a photo from the stretcher before being taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a serious bruise on his chest and cuts on his face caused by shattered glass.

Despite the ordeal, O’Leary is proud of his actions.

"I kept the girls safe. That’s what the job of a bus driver is—transporting students safely—and I did that," he said.

Heroic actions recognised

The damaged windshield has now been placed on display at the school district’s bus office, serving as a reminder of O’Leary’s heroic actions.

Less than a week after the terrifying event, O’Leary has already returned to work, earning praise from his colleagues and the community.

"It's just remarkable that he was able to keep the bus going straight after such a sudden event occurring. So, a really, really great guy," Pinder added.