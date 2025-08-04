Ex-Indian cricketer's 'Bazball' clapback as India stuns England: 'Deserve this trolling'

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer, who has a long history of online banter with ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, hit out at his earlier check-in amid the ongoing India-England test series. Vaughan had on August 3 sarcastically greeted Jaffer on X, saying, "Afternoon, Wasim Jaffer. I hope you are okay." Sharing a photo of himself relaxing on a charpai (baz or baaj in Marathi) in Dubai, Wasim Jaffer trolled Michael Vaughan.(X/WasimJaffer14)

A day later, after Indian stunned England to clinch a six-run win in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jaffer was ready with a seething comeback. Sharing a photo of himself relaxing on a charpai (baz or baaj in Marathi) in Dubai, he quipped, “Lying on a Baz having a ball, how about you @MichaelVaughan #ENGvIND."

The post quickly earned support from Indian cricket fans. "Wasim Bhai waited for this so long," joked one user.

Another added, “This tweet will go in history as the greatest banter of all time. And for you @MichaelVaughan you truly deserve this trolling, every part of it.”

"Bhai sahab yha alag hi series chal rhi thi. Aur Wasim Bhai series draw nhi jeet gye 5-0. (Brother, there was a whole different series going on here. And Wasim Bhai didn’t just draw the series, he won it 5–0)," a third user.

Others used memes to poke fun at Vaughan. "The way Wasim bhai lights up at Vaughan’s name… it’s like kids hearing the school’s final bell!" said one of them.

"I hope you are fine and your heart is still healthy and has recovered from the match for ages," said one Indian fan, commenting on Vaughan's post.

India pulled off a stunning win at The Oval on Monday, edging out England by six runs in a dramatic finish to the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

England’s attempt to chase down a record target, the highest at the venue in 123 years, unravelled in the first session of Day 5. Mohammed Siraj delivered a game-changing spell, grabbing three wickets in under an hour and sealing his fifth Test five-for to help India draw the series 2-2.