 Watch: How does a self-cleaning public toilet work? Viral video surprises people | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Watch: How does a self-cleaning public toilet work? Viral video surprises people

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 07, 2024 05:56 PM IST

A video showcasing the self-cleaning process of a toilet was shared on X, and it quickly went viral among netizens, generating a lot of interest and curiosity.

A lot of people tend to avoid using public toilets for various reasons, but one major concern is cleanliness and the potential risk of infection. However, there are countries where self-cleaning public toilets are becoming more popular. These toilets have the ability to clean themselves using advanced technology, which not only ensures that the next person who uses the toilet has a clean environment but also minimizes the risk of exposure to harmful bacteria or viruses. Recently, a video showcasing the self-cleaning process of one such toilet was shared on X, and it quickly went viral among netizens, generating a lot of interest and curiosity.

Snapshot of a self-cleaning public toilet. (X/@HowThingsWork_)
Snapshot of a self-cleaning public toilet. (X/@HowThingsWork_)

The video was shared on X by the handle 'How Things Work'. It opens to show a toilet getting closed automatically. Then, the toilet folds inside a chamber and water rushes out on the floor. Once the toilet is clean, the water flow stops, and the door opens again. (Also Read: How much rent is reasonable for this ‘toilet with a bed’?)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 6. Since being posted, it has gained close to 16 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were surprised to see the self-cleaning public toilet.

How did people on X react to the viral video?

An individual wrote, "This was one of my genius ideas from nearly 20 years ago that I soon found out had already been in use in Europe.

I want the whole room cleaned though. Sink, doorknobs and all. Like, a light misting cleanser and then flush the whole room."

A second said, "We need these everywhere. Though might create quite the queue."

"Self-cleaning, automated, time-controlled system," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Sounds fascinating! It's amazing how innovation is transforming our everyday experiences. Finding ways to make public facilities more sustainable and efficient is a step towards a conscious and responsible urban living."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Watch: How does a self-cleaning public toilet work? Viral video surprises people
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On