Watch: How does a self-cleaning public toilet work? Viral video surprises people

A lot of people tend to avoid using public toilets for various reasons, but one major concern is cleanliness and the potential risk of infection. However, there are countries where self-cleaning public toilets are becoming more popular. These toilets have the ability to clean themselves using advanced technology, which not only ensures that the next person who uses the toilet has a clean environment but also minimizes the risk of exposure to harmful bacteria or viruses. Recently, a video showcasing the self-cleaning process of one such toilet was shared on X, and it quickly went viral among netizens, generating a lot of interest and curiosity. Snapshot of a self-cleaning public toilet. (X/@HowThingsWork_)

The video was shared on X by the handle 'How Things Work'. It opens to show a toilet getting closed automatically. Then, the toilet folds inside a chamber and water rushes out on the floor. Once the toilet is clean, the water flow stops, and the door opens again. (Also Read: How much rent is reasonable for this ‘toilet with a bed’?)

This video was shared on April 6. Since being posted, it has gained close to 16 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were surprised to see the self-cleaning public toilet.

How did people on X react to the viral video?

An individual wrote, "This was one of my genius ideas from nearly 20 years ago that I soon found out had already been in use in Europe.

I want the whole room cleaned though. Sink, doorknobs and all. Like, a light misting cleanser and then flush the whole room."

A second said, "We need these everywhere. Though might create quite the queue."

"Self-cleaning, automated, time-controlled system," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Sounds fascinating! It's amazing how innovation is transforming our everyday experiences. Finding ways to make public facilities more sustainable and efficient is a step towards a conscious and responsible urban living."