Watch: Isha Ambani giggles as mom Nita Ambani helps her choose a lehenga

A video capturing a sweet moment between Nita Ambani and her daughter, Isha Ambani, has amazed people. It captures how the Ambani scion reacted when her mom helped her choose a lehenga from Manish Malhotra's flagship shop at Jio World Plaza. Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with her daughter and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Executive Director Isha Ambani at the launch of Reliance's luxury beauty retail chain, Tira. (Sunil Khandare/ ANI)

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “The Ambani girls living every bride's dream at the Manish Malhotra flagship store in the Jio World Plaza.” The footage shows Isha Ambani in her Giorgio Armani custom couture, looking at a lehenga that Malhotra showed her. She looks at someone behind the camera and asks about the dress, who replies with a thumbs-up.

As the video unfolds, Nita Ambani is seen engaging in a conversation with Malhotra about another dress. Their attention shifts to Isha Ambani, who bursts into giggles. She maintains her infectious smile as her mother assists her in selecting her preferred dresses. The video ends with the mother and daughter walking around the shop holding hands.

Take a look at the video of the sweet moment here:

Social media reacts:

The video prompted people to post varied comments. An individual wrote, “How sweet to see a mother fulfilling her daughter's shopping dreams and needs.” Another added, “OMG! This is so fun.” A third commented, “Such a sweet video.”

Who wore what?

Isha Ambani chose a Giorgio Armani outfit in a lavender shade. She wore a tailored blazer with a matching waistcoat and straight-fit pants. She completed her look with a sequinned bow-shaped clutch, silver slingback stilettos, and diamond jewellery.

As for mom Nita Ambani, she chose a tweed jacket with a black and white check pattern. She styled her coat with a printed shirt and black flared sequinned pants. With black block heels and a cute popcorn Chanel bag, she stole the show at the event.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were ay Jio World Plaza to attend an event by Tira beauty.

What are your thoughts on this video?