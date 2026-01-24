Watch: Lawyer argues from sub-zero Sonamarg, Delhi HC Judge impressed by her speed
The video of the lawyer appearing virtually before a Delhi High Court Judge from sub-zero Sonamarg has gone viral.
Professional duty met the peak of the Himalayas this week as an advocate appeared on a Delhi High Court hearing virtually from a snow-clad balcony in Sonamarg. Braving sub-zero temperatures to fulfil her responsibilities, she demonstrated her speed during the legal arguments, leaving the judge thoroughly impressed. The presiding judge, who was reminded of the famous song Breathless, praised her for the speed and focus she maintained while arguing from what social media users called "work from heaven."
“Appearing virtually before the Delhi High Court,” Shreya Smriti wrote on Instagram. She added, “Grateful for the kind appreciation by the Hon’ble Judge.”
Also Read: Lawyer working 80-hour weeks quits on the spot after boss denies this request: ‘told him to f*** off’
She continued, “For an advocate, professional responsibility remains the priority, wherever duty call.” The video she shared shows her sitting on a balcony taking the call. A snow-covered scene appears in her background.
The video starts with the judge asking, “Who is the singer who sang Breathless?” He continues, “She can qualify for that. One breath she is doing very fast.”
Praising Smriti, the judge continues, “You are very good, Ms Counsel.”
HT.com has reached out to Shreya Smriti, this report will be updated when she responds.
How did social media react?
An individual commented, “Hence, proven advocates can also do work from heaven.” Another added, “I am so happy to see this.” A third expressed, “I am very motivated to see this.” A fourth wrote, “This is so wholesome.” Many reacted to the video using heart or clapping emoticons.
Also Read: Indian lawyer claims she felt 'cheated' after moving to Europe: 'How have we been living?'
In addition to her Instagram profile, Shreya Smriti also has a YouTube Channel. She completed her higher education in Raipur and now practices as an advocate.
Her Instagram profile is filled with videos that showcase different aspects of her profession. Her interesting way of presenting and her engaging content often prompt social media users to praise her videos.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.