Watch: Lawyer argues from sub-zero Sonamarg, Delhi HC Judge impressed by her speed

Professional duty met the peak of the Himalayas this week as an advocate appeared on a Delhi High Court hearing virtually from a snow-clad balcony in Sonamarg. Braving sub-zero temperatures to fulfil her responsibilities, she demonstrated her speed during the legal arguments, leaving the judge thoroughly impressed. The presiding judge, who was reminded of the famous song Breathless, praised her for the speed and focus she maintained while arguing from what social media users called "work from heaven." The woman attended the call from a balcony against a snow-covered background. (Instagram/@shreyasmriti.advocate)

“Appearing virtually before the Delhi High Court,” Shreya Smriti wrote on Instagram. She added, “Grateful for the kind appreciation by the Hon’ble Judge.”

"Appearing virtually before the Delhi High Court," Shreya Smriti wrote on Instagram. She added, "Grateful for the kind appreciation by the Hon'ble Judge."

She continued, "For an advocate, professional responsibility remains the priority, wherever duty call." The video she shared shows her sitting on a balcony taking the call. A snow-covered scene appears in her background.

The video starts with the judge asking, “Who is the singer who sang Breathless?” He continues, “She can qualify for that. One breath she is doing very fast.”

Praising Smriti, the judge continues, “You are very good, Ms Counsel.”

HT.com has reached out to Shreya Smriti, this report will be updated when she responds.