Wedding guests pause celebrations to witness RCB’s historic IPL victory. Video

In a moment that perfectly captured the passion Indian fans have for cricket, a wedding celebration in Kalaburagi came to an unexpected pause on Tuesday night — not for a ritual or tradition, but as guests halted the festivities to witness the historic triumph of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final. The wedding came to a standstill as guests gathered around screens to witness RCB’s IPL 2025 victory.(X/@nikchillz)

A video shared on social media platform X by user Nikhil Prabhaka shows wedding guests gathered around screens, collectively holding their breath during the final moments of the match. The caption read, “I’m at a wedding, people paused the wedding to watch the finishing moment of @RCBTweets winning the finals! #RCBvsPBKS #EeSalaCupNamde” — a sentiment that echoed across the nation.

Watch the clip here:

Emotions overflow as RCB clinches first title

RCB secured a nail-biting six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the grand finale held in Ahmedabad, finally ending an 18-year-long title drought. As the final ball was struck for six by PBKS batter Shashank Singh, sealing RCB's win, Virat Kohli – the face of the franchise since 2008 – collapsed to his knees, overcome with emotion.

Tears rolled down Kohli’s cheeks as the enormity of the moment sank in. Josh Hazlewood, who delivered the final over, was quickly joined by teammates as the entire RCB squad sprinted across the field to embrace Kohli.

Punjab’s fight falls short

Punjab Kings put up a valiant fight in pursuit of RCB’s target, bolstered by a gritty 61 from Shashank Singh. However, they fell just short, finishing at 184 for 7.

The wedding in Kalaburagi wasn’t the only event interrupted across the country — social media was abuzz with stories of workplaces, markets, and households all pausing to soak in the victory.