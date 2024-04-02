What does a strawberry look like under a microscope? Viral video might frighten you

Strawberries are one of those fruits that not only look pretty but also are delicious to have. While this fruit definitely looks appealing, have you ever wondered how it looks up close in a microscope? A video of the same was recently shared on X, and it has sparked a chatter among netizens. The viral video of strawberries shocked a few people. (Pixabay)

"Let's look at a strawberry under a telescope," wrote @FredDiBiase247 as they shared the video on X. The video opens to show a person putting a strawberry under a microscope. Then, the close-up shows tiny insects crawling on top of the fruit. It also shows a few worms coming out from inside the fruit. (Also Read: Street vendor’s ‘gulab jamun chaat’ stirs up chatter online, netizens say it is a ‘sin’)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 1. Since being posted, it has gained close to 10 million views. The share also has numerous likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

How did X users react to this?

An individual wrote, "Better than micro plastics, plus probably good for the gut biome, likely organic too with all the critters crawling."

A second said, "It's well-known strawberries have bugs; soak them in water with either vinegar or baking soda or salt for 20+ minutes."

"And I'm still going out to the garden, pick it right off the plant and eat it," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Extra protein, that's why good stomach acid is important."

"Those bugs are going to take one crappy ride through my stomach! I feel sorry if they make it past my stomach acid. That's the point of no return," wrote a sixth.

Another said, "You're telling me there's also protein in my strawberry?! I'm in!"