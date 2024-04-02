 What does a strawberry look like under a microscope? Viral video might frighten you | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

What does a strawberry look like under a microscope? Viral video might frighten you

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 02, 2024 08:06 PM IST

A video of how strawberries look like under a microscope was recently shared on X, and it has sparked a chatter among netizens.

Strawberries are one of those fruits that not only look pretty but also are delicious to have. While this fruit definitely looks appealing, have you ever wondered how it looks up close in a microscope? A video of the same was recently shared on X, and it has sparked a chatter among netizens.

The viral video of strawberries shocked a few people. (Pixabay)
The viral video of strawberries shocked a few people. (Pixabay)

"Let's look at a strawberry under a telescope," wrote @FredDiBiase247 as they shared the video on X. The video opens to show a person putting a strawberry under a microscope. Then, the close-up shows tiny insects crawling on top of the fruit. It also shows a few worms coming out from inside the fruit. (Also Read: Street vendor’s ‘gulab jamun chaat’ stirs up chatter online, netizens say it is a ‘sin’)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 1. Since being posted, it has gained close to 10 million views. The share also has numerous likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

How did X users react to this?

An individual wrote, "Better than micro plastics, plus probably good for the gut biome, likely organic too with all the critters crawling."

A second said, "It's well-known strawberries have bugs; soak them in water with either vinegar or baking soda or salt for 20+ minutes."

"And I'm still going out to the garden, pick it right off the plant and eat it," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Extra protein, that's why good stomach acid is important."

A fifth added, "Extra protein, that's why good stomach acid is important."

"Those bugs are going to take one crappy ride through my stomach! I feel sorry if they make it past my stomach acid. That's the point of no return," wrote a sixth.

Another said, "You're telling me there's also protein in my strawberry?! I'm in!"

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / What does a strawberry look like under a microscope? Viral video might frighten you
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On