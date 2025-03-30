Menu Explore
What is the Ikea marriage test recommended by Stanford graduate Sahil Bloom?

BySanya Jain
Mar 30, 2025 06:50 AM IST

Ikea marriage test: Sahil Bloom suggests couples test their compatibility by assembling Ikea furniture together before marriage. 

Before saying "I do," couples go through various compatibility tests - some serious, some lighthearted. These tests can range from relationship quizzes, taking a trip together, or even living together temporarily to see how well they gel together. However, entrepreneur and author Sahil Bloom claims to have the ultimate test that couples should take together before they take the plunge. He calls it the Ikea marriage test.

Can your relationship survive the Ikea marriage test recommended by Sahil Bloom?(X/@SahilBloom)
Can your relationship survive the Ikea marriage test recommended by Sahil Bloom?(X/@SahilBloom)

What is the Ikea marriage test?

The premise of the test is simple. According to Sahil Bloom, the New York Times bestselling author of ‘The 5 Types of Wealth,’ before getting married, couples should go to Ikea, buy a piece of furniture, and assemble it together.

If they can successfully assemble the piece of furniture without getting on each other’s nerves, they are ready to get married.

According to Bloom, who graduated from Stanford with a double major in Economics and Sociology, any two people who can navigate the labyrinthine stores of the Swedish furniture retailer, pick out a piece they both like, and assemble it together without wanting to kill each other, are also well prepared to navigate the complexities of marriage.

He recommended the test on his X profile yesterday.

This is not the first time that Sahil Bloom, a former finance professional, has spoken about the Ikea marriage test. “Before you marry someone, go to IKEA together and buy a piece of furniture. Bring it home and build it.

“If you can successfully navigate that entire process without wanting to kill each other, you’re ready to get married,” he wrote in an Instagram post in February 2023.

And for couples who don’t need furniture? Bloom recommends going out in the water on a tandem kayak, which is a kayak designed for two people.

“If you don't need furniture, get a tandem kayak and go out for a half day adventure. That will tell you everything you need to know,” he says.

His recommendations have garnered a ton of reactions, some serious and some amused.

“My wife properly navigated this by buying what she wants, then closes me in a room to cuss and scream over the assembly process by myself,” joked one X user, highlighting the difficulty in putting together Ikea furniture.

“Seems like I did this without knowing it’s a thing. She’s now my fiancé,” another wrote.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
