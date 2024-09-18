‘What’s stopping you from returning to India’: Redditor’s question for NRIs goes viral

“Indians abroad—what's stopping you from returning to India?” a Reddit user asked, and the question has sparked a serious discussion. People have shared why they will never return, while others have posted that they are only staying abroad to make money. There are various reactions. A few NRIs also said other countries have better “infrastructure” and foreigners have better “civic sense” than India. A Reddit user’s question about NRIs returning to India has sparked a discussion on social media. (Unsplash/Martin Jernberg)

“We've seen threads where people have outlined what they miss about India when living abroad - conveniences, house help, family, festivals, cheaper cost of living, and more. These are true for the most part. So for those who've settled abroad - what's stopping you from returning?” the Reddit user asked. In the following lines, the social media user shared their reasoning for not returning.

Take a look at the entire post here:

With over 1,500 upvotes, the post has gone viral on Reddit. It has attracted varied opinions from people.

What did Reddit users say about this share:

An individual wrote, “Clean air, water, food. Less corruption. Even though we pay taxes, it benefits our lives. Population with civic sense. Working government. Better work culture. Higher standard of living. People don't interfere in others' lives.”

“I was on an Indian women's subreddit, and a woman posted that she was shouted at a swimming pool in India by another woman because she was wearing a two piece. And here in Canada, everyone's wearing whatever they want to at a swimming pool regardless of your body shape,” claimed another.

A third commented, “There would be an addition to almost zero work-life balance for Indian women, especially when in-laws are involved. Resume to home chores as soon as you return from the office but no such expectations from men. On top of that, judgement related to going to the gym (yes, this is a thing) as if this is something to be frowned upon.”

A fourth wrote, “I returned from the USA last October after staying and working there for 4.5 years. The biggest difference that annoys me is the civic sense among the common population. I say it every day to my wife after being annoyed for the whole day.”

