WhatsappDown: Twitter floods with hilarious posts as the app faces glitches

Having trouble sending that important text on WhatsApp? Well, if you already haven’t visited Twitter, let us tell you that there’s no problem with your network or Wi-fi, the message and photo-sharing app is indeed experiencing some glitches resulting in the non-functioning of the app. Along with WhatsApp, some netizens have also complained of similar glitches on Instagram.

Now, many of those who couldn’t access these apps turned to Twitter to share their reactions to the ordeal. Among them, several of the reactions include hilarious rants and GIFs about the situation. The numerous tweets have also prompted the hashtag #WhatsAppDown to trend on Twitter.

So, while you wait for services to restore on your favourite apps, do enjoy these giggle-worthy memes regarding the situation. We bet you’ll find yourself laughing out loud at the relatable content.

Running to twitter to see if #Whatsapp is down pic.twitter.com/YUDAZmIp8J — Chris James (@FATHEEEED) March 19, 2021

Me coming onto Twitter to see if WhatsApp and Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/UO80F9yCk9 — sarcasm and angst (@kaffisarcasm) March 19, 2021

Me running to Twitter to make sure WhatsApp down and that ain’t my WiFi 😂 pic.twitter.com/O25QRDV8kO — Jay-Jay🇧🇸 (@jayjay_mc97) March 19, 2021

Me @ twitter as soon as I found out #Instagram and #Whatsapp are down pic.twitter.com/s9Q8KDyX4r — Dheeraj Gaba (@dheerajmatrakho) March 19, 2021

#WhatsApp Down and we are all checking Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/o2FZxI4bYa — Paola Marinone ✈ (@PaolaMarinone) March 19, 2021





Did you relate to any of these shares? Did any of these memes make you chuckle hard?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON