'When I bid for RCB, Virat Kohli...': Vijay Mallya claims 'inner instincts' guided him

A post by former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya has taken social media by storm. In it, he explained why he bid for Virat Kohli and the team in the initial days. He also shared that his "inner instinct" tells him that the team has a good chance of lifting the IPL 2024 trophy. What are your thoughts on former RCB owner Vijay Mallya’s post on Virat Kohli, IPL team? (File Photo)

“When I bid for the RCB franchise, and I bid for Virat, my inner instinct told me that I could not have made better choices. My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck,” Vijay Mallya wrote.

He bought RCB in 2008, but after he defaulted on loans and subsequently left India, the IPL franchise wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2016, intimating them of Vijay Mallya’s resignation from the post of Director of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL).

