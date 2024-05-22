 'When I bid for RCB, Virat Kohli...': Vijay Mallya claims 'inner instincts' guided him | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi
'When I bid for RCB, Virat Kohli...': Vijay Mallya claims 'inner instincts' guided him

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 22, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya’s post on X about Virat Kohli and the IPL team has gone viral.

A post by former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya has taken social media by storm. In it, he explained why he bid for Virat Kohli and the team in the initial days. He also shared that his "inner instinct" tells him that the team has a good chance of lifting the IPL 2024 trophy.

What are your thoughts on former RCB owner Vijay Mallya’s post on Virat Kohli, IPL team? (File Photo)
What are your thoughts on former RCB owner Vijay Mallya’s post on Virat Kohli, IPL team? (File Photo)

“When I bid for the RCB franchise, and I bid for Virat, my inner instinct told me that I could not have made better choices. My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck,” Vijay Mallya wrote.

He bought RCB in 2008, but after he defaulted on loans and subsequently left India, the IPL franchise wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2016, intimating them of Vijay Mallya’s resignation from the post of Director of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL).

Take a look at the post here:

What are your thoughts on Vijay Mallya's post?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

