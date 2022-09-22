When 'two Delhi boys' met: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover posts pic with Virat Kohli, Twitter reacts

Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India judge and the former head of BharatPe, recently met cricketer Virat Kohli. He shared a photo with him on Twitter and wished India luck in its forthcoming match against Australia. In the tweet, Grover described himself and Virat Kohli as 'two Delhi boys' - both of whom admire England player Ben Stokes. The duo can be seen sporting some cheek-to-cheek smiles as Grover seems to be saying something to Kohli and he agreeably looks at the former with his arms folded.

The tweet has been shared with a caption by Ashneer Grover that reads, “What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing? All the best @imVkohli. For the match in Nagpur!!” The post has been shared on the Shark Tank India judge’s Twitter handle which has over 1.56 lakh dedicated followers on it.

Take a look at the post shared by Ashneer Grover on Twitter:

What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ?Ben Stokes? be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !! pic.twitter.com/6ZZ5OUrbdq — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 21, 2022

Shared on September 21, this photo of the duo has received over 26,500 likes on it as of now. The share has also received various funny and witty comments on it.