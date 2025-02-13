‘Which spray are you using?’: Kochi Uber driver sends creepy messages to woman, company responds

Uber has blocked a Kerala-based driver from its platform after he sent inappropriate messages to a woman passenger following a completed trip. The action was taken after the passenger, Smriti Kannan, raised a complaint on social media. An Uber driver in Kochi sent unsolicited messages to a woman after a completed trip (Representational image)

An Uber spokesperson confirmed to HT.com that the driver’s access to Uber has been revoked as he violated the company’s policy which bans drivers from contacting passengers after a trip.

Uber customer’s post

On February 11, Smriti Kannan shared screenshots of the cab driver’s messages on X, tagging Uber and asking how the driver had access to her phone number.

Uber uses phone number masking to protect user privacy when riders and drivers communicate through the app. This feature ensures that neither party sees the other’s actual phone number. Instead, Uber routes the call or message through an anonymised number, keeping personal details private.

“WHAT THE F*** Uber India how bad are your privacy settings? An uber driver messages me on WhatsApp and asks me creepy questions. Seriously how safe are women???” she wrote, enraged by the driver’s advances.

From her post, it becomes apparent that the Kannan had booked an Uber ride in Kochi and began receiving unwanted messages from the driver after the trip was completed.

You can read the post here.

The “creepy” messages

Screenshots show that the driver, named Muhammed Mishal, began texting Kannan around 8.15 pm.

He first asked the passenger if she remembered him. Kannan replied shortly that she did not remember him, to which the cab driver reminded her that she had booked a ride with him through Uber. He said he had picked her up from her home and dropped her to a nail salon in Edappally.

“Why the f*** are you messaging me?” Kannan asked the driver, who replied with a disturbing question.

“Can u just say which spray are u using [sic],” he asked. He was blocked by Kannan after this point.

Uber’s response

The incident raised concerns about privacy since drivers are not supposed to have access to passengers’ phone numbers.

In a statement to HT.com, Uber clarified that in this case, the driver accessed Kannan’s number through UPI, which she used for payment. His access to Uber has been revoked.

“Phone numbers for riders and drivers are anonymized on all Uber trips and the number can not be accessed through the Uber platform. In this case, the driver accessed the rider’s number through the UPI app used for payment. Uber strictly prohibits post-trip contact, and as this violates our community guidelines, the driver’s access to our platform has been revoked,” the Uber spokesperson said.