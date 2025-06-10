‘White boy marries brown girl’: Groom surprises bride with Dhoom dance, Hrithik Roshan reacts

A video of a groom surprising his desi bride with a dance performance to ‘Dhoom Again’ has set the internet on fire. In fact, the dance performance was so good that Hrithik Roshan – on whom the original was picturised – dropped a word of appreciation in the comments section. A video of a groom surprising his desi bride with a dance performance to Dhoom Again has gone viral (Instagram/@letteringbysav)

A video of the dance performance was shared on Instagram by Savera Bayat (@letteringbysav), a wedding content creator who flew from Canada to Portugal to capture this wedding. Savera told HT.com that the couple had a destination wedding at Hotel Casa Palmela, Portugal.

‘White boy marries brown girl’

“When a white boy marries a brown girl,” she captioned the video, which opens with the groom’s friends dancing in a circle around him. The groom then appears – down to his vest – and starts grooving to Dhoom Again from the movie Dhoom 2. His friends – all dressed in tuxedos – were seen stepping back to let him have the spotlight.

The groom was seen copying Hrithik Roshan’s original, iconic dance steps as the venue filled with the sound of loud cheers - indicating how much his performance was appreciated.

It was a surprise performance for the desi bride, Savera confirmed to HT.com. “The bride was indeed shocked as the crowd was too,” she said.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to video

Shared just one day ago, the video has gone viral on Instagram with more than 9 million views. While viewers showered it with love, praising the “white groom” for his Bollywood dance performance, actor Hrithik Roshan also reacted to the clip.

“Love it,” Hrithik Roshan said in the comments section, adding a fire emoji.

Thousands of other people also took to the comments section to praise the performance.

“He deserves an Aadhaar card after this,” wrote one person. “No less than Hrithik Roshan himself,” another added.