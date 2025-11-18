Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Who has 32 crore lying around?’: Bengaluru woman’s massive scam loss triggers wild reactions

ByAnagha Deshpande
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 10:26 am IST

While the case has shocked cybersecurity officials, the internet is hung up on something else entirely, the mind-boggling amount she had access to.

Bengaluru residents are stunned and the internet is in absolute disbelief after a 57-year-old senior IT professional lost an eye-watering 31.83 crore to a “digital arrest” scam.

The womanwas manipulated for six straight months by scammers who posed as DHL executives and CBI officers.(Representative Image)
The womanwas manipulated for six straight months by scammers who posed as DHL executives and CBI officers.(Representative Image)

But what has captured social media even more than the crime is the one question everyone seems obsessed with, “Who even has 32 crore lying around?”

The woman, an Indiranagar resident and one of Karnataka’s biggest-ever cybercrime victims, was manipulated for six straight months by scammers who posed as DHL executives and CBI officers.

(Also Read: CISF stops knife attack on taxi drivers at Bengaluru Airport, incident caught on CCTV)

Her ordeal began on September 15, 2024 when she received a call claiming a parcel in her name had been seized in Mumbai, allegedly containing illicit items like passports, credit cards and narcotics. When she denied involvement, the caller escalated the fear, passing her to a man posing as a CBI officer who insisted she was now a suspect in a criminal probe.

According to the Deccan Herald report, the scammers warned her not to approach the police or hire a lawyer, saying “real offenders” were monitoring her and could harm her family. With her son’s wedding around the corner, she panicked, and complied.

For months, she was kept under a fake “house arrest,” forced to stay on Skype with her camera on, monitored by men identifying themselves as CBI officers Pradeep Singh and Rahul Yadav. Over this period, she transferred 31.83 crore to accounts controlled by the fraudsters before they suddenly disappeared.

Bengaluru woman techie loses 32 crore in Karnataka’s costliest digital-arrest scam
byu/SomeOrdinary_Indian inbangalore

How did social media users react?

But while the case has shocked cybersecurity officials, the internet is hung up on something else entirely, the mind-boggling amount she had access to. Social media reactions ranged from sarcastic disbelief to existential career crises.

Users repeatedly questioning how an individual could even have 32 crore at their disposal. Many wondered aloud, “Who are these people with so much money lying in their bank accounts?” while others joked that they were clearly in the wrong profession, saying they needed “a job like the culprit or the victim.”

Some mocked the situation, asking, “Which techie has 32 crore?” and criticising the idea of a senior IT professional falling for such a scam. Others expressed sheer amazement at her earnings, asking, “How do they even make this much money?” The reactions ranged from sarcastic to stunned, but all revolved around the same jaw-dropping figure.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman loses 31.83 crore to elaborate digital scam over six months: Report)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Who has 32 crore lying around?’: Bengaluru woman’s massive scam loss triggers wild reactions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On