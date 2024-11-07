Who is Anita Verma-Lallian, Indian-origin woman who now owns Matthew Perry's home

The house owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry, where he died from a ketamine overdose, has a new owner who plans to “honour the positive aspects” of the late actor. Real estate consultant and film production company owner Anita Verma-Lallian shared pictures of herself at the Los Angeles villa where Perry was found dead.

“We chose to honour the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people," she said.

A practicing Hindu, Verma-Lallian shared pictures of a pooja ceremony she organised to have the house blessed. “I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing," she said.

Who is Anita Verma-Lallian?

Anita Verma-Lallian is the founder of Camelback Productions, a film-production company whose goal is to represent South Asians in films.

Verma-Lallian is also a well-known commercial real estate consultant in Arizona. She began her company, Arizona Land Consulting after leaving her family business, Vermaland.

Vermaland is a land development and banking company based in Arizona. The business is run by Anita's parents, Kuldip and Binu, along with her sister Jennifer.

Verma-Lallian has pursued an MBA from the University of Southern California.

She had publicly supported for Kamala Harris and co-hosted a fundraiser for Harris alongside her husband Doug Emhoff. “I’m encouraged by their push and aspiration for economic growth in Arizona,” she said.

She reportedly bought Perry’s home for $8.5 million in an off-market deal. Per the publication, Perry bought the home in 2020 for $6 million.