Who is Sanjiv Goenka? 10 points on LSG owner seen rebuking KL Rahul in viral video

Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka is being slammed for his controversial interaction with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul following the team's defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL match on Wednesday evening. This incident, captured in a viral video from the stadium, has sparked a heated debate within the cricket community, with many questioning Goenka's conduct.

Sanjiv Goenka is the chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.(Livemint)