Who is Sanjiv Goenka? 10 points on LSG owner seen rebuking KL Rahul in viral video
May 09, 2024 12:30 PM IST
IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated conversation with KL Rahul at the stadium after LSG's loss against SRH.
Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka is being slammed for his controversial interaction with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul following the team's defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL match on Wednesday evening. This incident, captured in a viral video from the stadium, has sparked a heated debate within the cricket community, with many questioning Goenka's conduct.
Goenka is the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants IPL franchise and the ISL football team Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Here are 10 points about Sanjiv Goenka:
- Sanjiv Goenka, 63, is the chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), which is headquartered in Kolkata.
- He is the younger son of Rama Prasad Goenka (RP Goenka), who founded the industrial conglomerate RPG Group. His elder brother is industrialist Harsh Goenka.
- Sanjiv Goenka took charge of the RPSG Group after RPG Group's businesses were divided between Harsh and Sanjiv Goenka in 2010.
- RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group was founded in July 2011, with Sanjiv Goenka as its chairman.
- Goenka was born and raised in Kolkata. He earned his B.Com degree from the city's iconic St Xavier's College.
- With a net worth of $3.4 billion, he was at the 949th spot in the Forbes Billionaires List 2024, featuring the richest individuals in the world. Goenka is the 84th richest person in India.
- He was appointed chairman of the board of governors at IIT-Kharagpur, for the first time, in 2002. He held the role for four straight terms. He also headed the board of governors at IIT-Gandhinagar.
- Goenka was the youngest-ever president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as well as the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
- Among the properties he has, the billionaire owns a bungalow in central Delhi's elite Lutyens zone.
- Sanjiv Goenka is married to Preeti Goenka. The couple has two children, Avarna and Shashwat. Shashwat Goenka is the vice-chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.
