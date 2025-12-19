Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who is Sarah Dzafce? Miss Finland at the center of ‘eating with Chinese’ racist photo row

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 05:21 am IST

Miss Finland Sarah Dzafce lost her crown after posting a racist Instagram photo mocking East Asians. The post drew criticism from Finland’s PM, among others.

Sarah Dzafce, a 22-year-old Finnish model who was recently crowned Miss Finland and took part in the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand, has landed in hot water for posting a photo that has been widely viewed as racist towards East Asians. She has been stripped of the Miss Finland title over the photo.

Sarah Dzafce, former Miss Finland, has courted a massive controversy over a racist photo she posted.(Sarah Dzafce on Instagram)
Sarah Dzafce, former Miss Finland, has courted a massive controversy over a racist photo she posted.(Sarah Dzafce on Instagram)

The photo, shared as an Instagram story on December 11, Thursday, showed her pulling the corners of her eyes to make them slanted. She shared it with the caption, 'eating with a Chinese.' The racist gesture has drawn backlash from the East Asian community. Finland's Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, called it "thoughtless and stupid."

"That was not my intention in any way... One of the most important things for me is respect for people, their backgrounds and differences," Sarah Dzface wrote in her statement of apology after the incident.

Here's the viral photo:

So, who is 22-year-old Sarah Dzface? Let's explore.

Who Is Sarah Dzface?

Sarah Dzafce is of Finnish-Kosovan heritage who rose to fame after winning the Miss International Queen 2018, a major pageant for transgender women held in Pattaya, Thailand. She was born in Oulu and raised in Kuopio. Dzafce first gained prominence as a former competitive artistic gymnast before transitioning to modelling and pageantry.

Also read: Miss Universe CEO steps down after just 1 month amid Miss Universe 2025 controversies, search for new leadership begins

In September 2025, she was crowned Miss Suomi 2025 (Miss Universe Finland) at age 22. At Miss Universe 2025, she competed in preliminary swimsuit and national costume competitions but did not advance to the top 30. Her national costume performance portrayed her as the "Goddess of the Living Roots."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Who is Sarah Dzafce? Miss Finland at the center of ‘eating with Chinese’ racist photo row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On