Miss Universe CEO steps down after just 1 month amid Miss Universe 2025 controversies, search for new leadership begins

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) announced on December 12 in a press release that Mario Bucaro has stepped down from his role as chief executive officer (CEO), concluding an unusually short tenure of just one month. Mario , who assumed the position in November, oversaw the recent 74th Miss Universe pageant, which was riddled with numerous controversies. Top 12 contestants at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on November 21, 2025. (File Photo/ Reuters)

Mario had stepped in to replace former CEO Jakapong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip, who resigned in June. His departure comes swiftly after the pageant – held in Bangkok, Thailand, and which saw Fatima Bosch of Mexico being crowned Miss Universe 2025 – drew significant public scrutiny over various issues.

MUO thanks Mario Bucaro for 'service'

Raul Rocha Cantu, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, confirmed the departure in an official statement, characterising Mario's time as a “period of institutional service.”

He said in the statement shared on the MUO website, “The Miss Universe Organization announces that Mr Mario Bucaro has concluded his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, a role he assumed in November of this year.” He added that Mario “carried out key operational leadership responsibilities in the production of the 74th Miss Universe competition.”

The statement praised Mario's contributions across several areas, including the strengthening of strategic alliances and internal team coordination, as well as the creation of “effective channels of dialogue among cultures, sponsors, institutional partners, media outlets, and a global community.”

He was also praised for meaningful contributions in “planning, logistics, and coordination with production teams.” The MUO further highlighted the recent Bangkok competition as “one of the most significant milestones of his tenure,” supporting the delivery of an event with “broad international reach and visibility.”

Mario Bucaro defends ethical standards

In his own statement, Mario did not directly address the controversies but asserted his professional conduct. “Those who know me and have worked with me understand that I have always conducted myself with the highest ethical standards, and that in every responsibility I have assumed, I have sought to leave a positive legacy with every person with whom I have collaborated,” Mario was quoted as saying by MUO in the December 12 press release.

He described his time within the organisation as “an invaluable period of learning,” during which he had the “privilege of working alongside extraordinary women, exceptional professionals, and a global community that genuinely believes in the empowerment of women.”

Mario also expressed gratitude to the fans, sponsors, and international audiences for their “constant support, their energy, and their commitment to this global movement.”

Search for new leadership begins

The Miss Universe Organisation concluded its statement by expressing sincere gratitude for Mario's “commitment, professionalism, and institutional service.” The organisation confirmed that the CEO transition process “is being carried out in an orderly and structured manner, in accordance with internal processes.” An announcement regarding the next individual to take the leadership role is expected “shortly.”