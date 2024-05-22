Who is Vishal Agarwal? Builder whose teen son is behind Pune Porsche accident

A speeding Porsche car hit two engineers in Pune, causing their deaths on the spot. The driver was a 17-year-old accused of causing the accident while drunk driving. The minor is currently out on bail after being held by Pune Police. On Tuesday, the cops arrested his father, Vishal Agarwal, a prominent real estate developer in the city, in connection with the accident involving his son. The image shows the Porsche car that Pune real estate developer Vishal Agrawal's minor son was driving at the time of the accident. (PTI)

Who is Vishal Agarwal?

1. He is the head of the construction company Brahma Corp, founded by the minor accused's great-grandfather, Brahmadatt Agarwal, reported Business Today.

2. At present, his name has been removed from the “Management” section on the company's official website.

3. He also owns various other companies, reported ABP Live.

4. The 51-year-old purchased the luxury Porsche car for his minor son earlier this year.

FIR lodged against the builder

Soon after the accident, an FIR was lodged against the builder by Pune Police for giving his minor son a car despite knowing he didn’t have a proper driver’s licence. The builder bought the car in March of this year, and it was running without a license plate. He is also accused of letting his minor son party despite knowing his habit of alcohol consumption.

The arrest

According to the officials, Vishal Agarwal made several attempts to evade arrest. He reportedly sent a car to Mumbai to mislead the cop. Ultimately, after a 24-hour-long chase, the cops were able to arrest him from Sambhajinagar.

“The builder after changing a few locations went to Kolhapur, and then moved to Samhajinagar while at the same time tried to send another car in Mumbai’s direction to mislead the police,” Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told HT.

What are the charges against the builder?

He is booked under two sections of the Juvenile Justice Act for “failing to carry out his duties as a guardian”. He is also charged under the Motor Vehicles Act. Reportedly, Vishal Agarwal will be produced before the court today.

The victims have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Both 24-year-olds were engineers who were returning from a get-together when the speeding car hit their bike, causing their deaths.